Report: Tribune’s WGN Dropping CW in Chicago

Tribune Media’s flagship TV station, WGN-TV, in Chicago, is dropping its affiliation with the CW network, according to a report by Chicago media reporter Rob Feder.

Tribune has been having sometimes-contentious affiliation negotiations for two years with the CW, which is owned by CBS and Time Warner. Tribune has CW affiliates in 12 other markets.

The CW affiliation is being picked up by WPWR-TV, which is owned by 21st Century Fox, according to Feder. WPWR is currently an affiliate of Fox’s MyNetworkTV.

Tribune plans to run WGN as an independent station airing local programming beginning in September.