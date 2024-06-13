Reni Calister, Quanny Carr Get Key Roles at Rock’n Robin Productions

Rock’n Robin Productions, the production outfit run by Robin Roberts, has announced two executive hires. Reni Calister is the new chief content officer and Quanny Carr is director of development.

Roberts, anchor on Good Morning America, is president of Rock’n Robin.

"Reni and Quanny are dedicated storytellers and a ‘dream team’ who are ready to take Rock’n Robin Productions to new heights,” said Roberts. “As we ready to celebrate our ten-year anniversary at RRP, I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Reni and Quanny as they spearhead creative and continue our mission of impactful storytelling that inspires audiences and champions many stories that might otherwise not be told.”

Calister was head of development at Rock’n Robin from 2018 to 2022, then was executive VP of content at TOGETHXR, a media company founded by Olympians Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel. She previously worked at HBO Documentary Films.

Carr was director of current at TOGETHXR.

Launching in 2014, Rock’n Robin programs include The Great War and The Harlem Hellfighters on History.