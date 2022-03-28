Kardashian Sisters Sit With Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts, co-anchor on Good Morning America, interviews Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kris Jenner, their mother, for an ABC News primetime special that airs April 6. The special runs for 60 minutes.

“The special takes an intimate look at the Kardashian-Jenner family with rarely seen home videos and photos,” said ABC News. “For the last 15 years, America watched as the Kardashian-Jenner family shared their private lives with the public through reality TV—redefining celebrity, setting new standards for beauty and dominating pop culture. This hour-long special explores the family dynamic between the women, the rise of ‘Kardashian Inc.,’ the tension between maintaining privacy and creating a top reality show and how younger members of the family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, navigate fame differently.”

Kim will discuss, among other things, her divorce from Kanye West.

David Sloan is senior executive producer of the special, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

Reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons. New series The Kardashians debuts on Hulu April 14. ■