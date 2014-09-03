Robin Roberts Launches Production Company

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts has launched her own production company, Rock’n Robin Productions.

The independent company will create programming for broadcast and digital properties on ABC as well as other networks, primarily in the reality and non-fiction realm. Rock’n Robin will develop informational shows, documentaries, lifestyle reality series and live special events.

The company has a few projects in development, including a news-driven documentary, a digital series for espnW, a Thanksgiving special for ABC and two reality show pilots. The company’s first production, In the Game with Robin Roberts debuts on espnW Sept. 4.

Roberts will continue to co-anchor GMA while serving as president of the company. ABC News executive producer of special programming John R. Green will run the day-to-day operations as executive VP of programming and development.

“I’m blessed to be able to do even more of what I love to do and now reach an even broader audience with programming that will inspire, inform and entertain people,” said Roberts. “I’m very excited to get involved in the business and development side of production, and will spend a lot of time working with the team on the creative.”