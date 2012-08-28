Relativity Media Signs Domestic TV Rights Deal With Arc Entertainment
Relativity Media has acquired the domestic television rights
for Arc Entertainment's theatrical titles, David Spiegelman, Relativity's president
of domestic television and digital distribution announced Tuesday.
Under the agreement, Relativity will distribute Arc's theatrical
releases for all domestic television, including free and pay TV, beginning with
movies For Greater Glory and Nitro Circus 3D.
"As we expand our portfolio to include highly commercial
wide released theatrical films, Relativity is the perfect partner for us given
its proven track record in the industry," said Rich Goldberg, president, Arc
Entertainment. "David is a pro and his
team is well positioned to maximize our returns."
