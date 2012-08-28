Relativity Media Signs Domestic TV Rights Deal With Arc Entertainment

Relativity Media has acquired the domestic television rights

for Arc Entertainment's theatrical titles, David Spiegelman, Relativity's president

of domestic television and digital distribution announced Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Relativity will distribute Arc's theatrical

releases for all domestic television, including free and pay TV, beginning with

movies For Greater Glory and Nitro Circus 3D.

"As we expand our portfolio to include highly commercial

wide released theatrical films, Relativity is the perfect partner for us given

its proven track record in the industry," said Rich Goldberg, president, Arc

Entertainment. "David is a pro and his

team is well positioned to maximize our returns."