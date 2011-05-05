Relativity Launches TV Sales and DigitalDistribution Unit

Relativity Media has launched a television sales and digital

distribution division led by David Spiegelman, president of domestic television

and digital distribution.

The group will broker digital and video-on-demand deals for

Relativity releases like Limitless and I Love You Phillip Morris, as well as

license them across networks including Turner Networks, Spike TV, Comedy

Central, Syfy, G4, MTV, Logo and Telemundo.

"Relativity is a company that holds strong beliefs in the

future of digital distribution, as evidenced by its innovative Netflix output

deal, and is committed to being on the cutting-edge of digital distribution and

leading the charge in this fast-moving arena," said Spiegelman in a statement.

Spiegelman joined the company in fall 2010.