Regis Philbin Joins 'Rachael Ray' as Special Recurring Guest
CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray will
welcome Regis Philbin as a special recurring guest throughout the show's
seventh season, starting Monday, Sept. 24.
"Regis has been a close friend of the show and a close
friend of mine for years and it'll be a blast having him on the team,"
said show host Rachael Ray in a statement.
"He's a perfect fit for our show, and for the viewers
who miss spending part of their day with him," added executive producer Janet
Annino.
Last November, Philbin, 81, left Disney-ABC's Live! with Regis and Kelly, after hosting
the show for 28 years. This stint on Rachael
Ray marks his return to daytime television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.