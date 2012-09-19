Regis Philbin Joins 'Rachael Ray' as Special Recurring Guest

CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray will

welcome Regis Philbin as a special recurring guest throughout the show's

seventh season, starting Monday, Sept. 24.

"Regis has been a close friend of the show and a close

friend of mine for years and it'll be a blast having him on the team,"

said show host Rachael Ray in a statement.

"He's a perfect fit for our show, and for the viewers

who miss spending part of their day with him," added executive producer Janet

Annino.

Last November, Philbin, 81, left Disney-ABC's Live! with Regis and Kelly, after hosting

the show for 28 years. This stint on Rachael

Ray marks his return to daytime television.