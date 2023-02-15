Reggie Jackson Documentary Premieres on Amazon Prime Video March 24

Amazon Prime Video premieres the Reggie Jackson documentary Reggie March 24. Alexandria Stapleton directs, and Derek Jeter, Hank Aaron and Julius Erving appear in the film.

“Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time World Series champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect and a seat at the table,” Prime Video said. “Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America: Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning.”

Jackson played for the Kansas City/Oakland A’s from 1967 to 1975, the Baltimore Orioles in 1976, the Yankees from 1977 to 1981, the California Angels 1982-1986 and then went back to the A’s in 1987.

“Coming off the recent success of our Coach Prime docuseries, we’re thrilled to bring our Prime Video customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video original sports content. “Reggie’s impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we’re very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story.”

Coach Prime is about Deion Sanders.

Reggie comes from BRON Studios, Delirio Films and Red Crown Productions, in association with Creative Wealth Media. It is produced by Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling and Alexandria Stapleton. The executive producers are Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison, Jason Cloth and Suraj Maraboyina.

Stapleton’s TV projects include the FX series Pride.

Elsewhere in Yankees documentaries, ESPN is at work on The Yankees Win, focused on the club’s 50 years since it was acquired by George Steinbrenner. ■