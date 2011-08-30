Reelzchannel Picks Up 'Pillars of the Earth'

Reelzchannel's latest high-profile miniseries acquisition is The Pillars of the Earth, which brought Emmy and Golden Globe nominations to premium channel Starz after it aired in summer 2010.

The movies-related basic network said it will air the first two episodes back to back starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Dec. 4. Remaining episodes will air over the next eight nights.

Reelzchannel has earned Emmy nominations of its own with the pickup of The Kennedys, the miniseries that A&E commissioned and declined to air. The Kennedys was a ratings winner for Reelzchannel, which later pledged to increase its original series output in partnership with the show's producers. The Primetime Emmys ceremony will air on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Pillars of the Earth stars Ian McShane (Deadwood), Rufus Sewell (The Illusionist) and Donald Sutherland (Dirty Sexy Money) among others. The story, based on Ken Follett's best-selling novel of all time, is a sweeping epic of good and evil, treachery and intrigue, violence and beauty, a sensuous spirited story set against a backdrop of war, religious strife and power struggles in 12th century England.

