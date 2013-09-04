ReelzChannel Partners with 'OK! TV'

ReelzChannel has become a co-production and equity partner in OK! TV, the upcoming syndicated entertainment magazine from American Media, publisher of OK! Magazine and other publications, and Unconventional Partners.

Reelz will partner with OK! TV to cover celebrity interviews, set tours, exclusive TV and movie previews and promotional campaigns to air on OK! TV and Reelz. Reelz' Hollywood Happens Here reports will air as part of OK! TV.

OK! TV premieres Sept. 9 on WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles and WCUU Chicago, as well as on stations throughout the rest of the country, and now on Reelz cable network.

OK! TV will premiere on REELZ on Tuesday, Sept.10 at 9:30 a.m. ET, with additional airings weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET. On Saturdays, the show will air at 10:30 a.m. ET and again at 2 a.m. ET.