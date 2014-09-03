Reelz Channel to Air ‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Access Hollywood Live’

Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live are moving to Reelz Channel, the network announced Wednesday. Beginning Monday, Sept. 8, Access Hollywood Live will air on on the channel on weekdays at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT and again at 2 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT; beginning Saturday, Sept. 13, an expanded one-hour edition of Access Hollywood will air on Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT and Sundays at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.

The series both provide news, celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks at the day’s events in Hollywood. Access Hollywood Live, the syndicated one-hour entertainment news talk show, is entering its fifth season. The one-hour weekend edition of Access Hollywood, the entertainment newsmagazine show, features in-depth stories and theme shows.

Both shows are produced by NBC subsidiary KNBC-TV in Los Angeles and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Rob K. Silverstein serves as executive producer.