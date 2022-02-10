Reelgood Names Tim Cutting GM of Commercial

Streaming guide Reelgood has named Tim Cutting general manager of commercial. In this role, he will continue Reelgood's mission of helping consumers find content across multiple streaming platforms.

He joins Reelgood from Gracenote, where he was head of North American sales. At Gracenote, he led their broadcast TV expansion into new markets. Similarly, he will be helping global customers adapt to streaming TV with Reelgood.

"Tim has been at the forefront of innovation in TV data, which is why we're thrilled to work with him to own this new revolution in TV, which is solving streaming fragmentation for our clients," said David Sanderson, founder & CEO of Reelgood.

"What excites me about Reelgood is that they are solving the streaming data problem with a content-first mindset," said Cutting. "People are no longer tuning into a channel; they are tuning into content–be it Netflix or HBO Max or Disney Plus–that is changing by the minute." ■