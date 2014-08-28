Reed MIDEM Launches MIP Cancun

Responding to rapid growth in the Latin American TV market, Reed MIDEM, which organizes MIPTV and MIPCOM international TV conferences, announced that it will hold MIP Cancun in the JW Marriott Cancun Hotel, on November 19 to 21 in Cancun, Mexico.

The company says the Latin American TV market will host acquisition executives representing up to 40 channels from 15 different countries in Latin America, as well as up to 40 distributors of international programming.

The summit will focus on scripted and unscripted programming, including fiction, formats, factual and kids entertainment.

Buyers and sellers will be matched in advance and receive a set agenda of pre-scheduled meetings, the organizers said.

“There is increasing interest in the Latin American television market and Reed MIDEM is committed to servicing the needs of international companies looking to do business with their Latin American counterparts,” notes Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division. “MIP Cancun underlines that commitment to Latin America, in a year when we, in partnership with ProMéxico, are also putting Mexico in the spotlight as MIPCOM’s country of honor.”