Redbox Hires Team Whistle’s Palomino For Streaming Ad Sales

Redbox said it has hired Team Whistle’s Palomino Media Group to handle direct sales for Redbox’s ad supported streaming video-on-demand and free ad-supported streaming television channels.

“Palomino Group is one of the best direct sales organizations in the streaming business and we’re thrilled to be working with them to sell our inventory,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox. “As we work to rapidly grow our free streaming business, having a partner like Palomino will help us grow even faster.”

Redbox now has 120 streaming channels on its platform. It also recently announced AVOD content deal with Lionsgate and now offers more than 5,000 movies and TV shows to consumers.

“We have a long history selling inventory for streaming platforms” said Kyle Young, executive VP of solutions at Team Whistle. “We are excited to partner with Redbox in their efforts to scale revenue growth on their streaming platform and deliver a best-in-class experience for Redbox’s advertiser partners.”