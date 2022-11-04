Redbox Free Live TV Adds Adds 8 New FAST Channels
Deal With Banijay brings ‘Fear Factor,’ ‘Deal or No Deal,’ ‘The Biggest Loser’
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said its Redbox Free Live TV service has added eight new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) networks to its lineup.
From producer-distributor Banijay, Redbox is adding channels featuring the series Fear Factor, Deal or No Deal and The Biggest Loser.
The service is also adding Cowboy Way, True Crime Now, Paranormal Files, Snowy River and Wipeout Xtra channels.
Redbox Free Live TV now offers more than 150 free ad-supported channels.
“We have been aggressively adding channels to our Redbox Free Live TV service and expect to accelerate that further in the coming months,” Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said. “The addition of these addictive evergreen channels combined with hundreds of hours of newly added genre content adds tremendous value to our growing FAST offering.”
The Redbox Free Live TV service can be accessed through the Redbox streaming app for free on Roku, Samsung TVs, LG TVs and Vizio TVs. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
