Rebecca Glashow Named CEO, Global Distribution at BBC Studios

BBC Studios said it is promoting Rebecca Glashow to CEO, global distribution, a new post, effective March 1.

Glashow, who had been president of BBC Studios America, takes on some responsibilities formerly held by Paul Dempsey who had been president of global distribution, and is becoming BBC Studios’ director of performance.

In her new role, Glashow will be responsible for content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels and co-productions outside the U.K. and Ireland, as well as for the growth of BBC’s digital global news business.

“Rebecca’s promotion reflects her successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios Americas’ portfolio of diverse businesses,” said BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell. “I am delighted she will spearhead our next phase of growth across our Global Distribution division. She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”

Glashow will also become a member of BBC Studios' executive committee.

Before joining BBC Studios - Americas, Glashow was co-head of Viacom’s Awesomeness unit. Earlier she held posts at Discovery Communications and was an executive producer for Netflix.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role. I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content,” Glashow said.

Dempsey led BBC Studios’ international distribution operation for 10 years, leading the expansion of many businesses including Britbox.

“I’m pleased that Paul will be passing the baton to Rebecca with the business in such good health,” said Fussell.

“I am thrilled that Paul will be our Director of Performance, showing our commitment to supporting world-class performance at a time of major growth opportunity for the company. We are fortunate to have someone of Paul’s talents leading this for the whole of BBC Studios,” he said.

‘‘It has been a long held ambition of mine to move into a role specializing in individual and team performance. As our company embarks on the next stage of its growth story, I can’t think of a more exciting or relevant time to be moving into this new area,” Dempsey said. ■