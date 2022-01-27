BBC Studios Adds Jennie Baird To Growing U.S. Digital News Team

BBC Studios, expanding its digital news team in the U.S., said it named Jennie Baird executive VP and managing director of digital news and streaming, a new position at the company.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Baird, who had been senior VP and global head of product at News Corp., will lead the development of BBC’s digital news products and be responsible for BBC’s documentary and podcast services. She reports to Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas.

“Jennie is a digital heavyweight in the constantly evolving news media landscape,” said Glashow. “As record audiences turn to the BBC for news they can trust, the creation of this role and her appointment reflect our ambitions to further reinforce our global news team and double down on our commitment to providing a world-leading digital offering.”

Also: Fox’s Tubi Adds BBC Studios Content to Streaming Service

The BBC said it plans to double its digital journalism team in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is the BBC’s second biggest non-U.K. market, with almost 50 million Americans using its services each week.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organization whose very name is synonymous with quality. At a moment in time when impartial, accurate, and trusted information is more essential than ever,” Baird said. “I look forward to helping grow the digital reach of BBC News outside the U.K., and to exploring innovative ways the BBC might better serve global news consumers." ■