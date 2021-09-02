Fox’s Tubi Adds BBC Studios Content to Streaming Service

Tubi, Fox Entertainment’s free streaming services, said it made a deal with BBC Studios that will bring more than 400 hours of programming to Tubi starting Thursday.

On Sept. 15, three new series from BBC Studios will be available on Tubi. They are The First Team, starring Will Arnett, Life, and High & Dry.

“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,”said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the U.S.”

Earlier this year, BBC Studios launched its own streaming service in the Us., BBC Select. It also has a joint venture with ITV, BritBox. Discovery Plus also streams a selection of titles from BBC Studios.

The BBC Studios programming coming to Tubi include such series as Antiques Roadshow, Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval and Robin Hood.

“BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore new ways to meet our customers on their favorite services,” said Dina Vangelisti, executive VP, Content Sales, BBC Studios “The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”