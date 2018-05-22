Realson Named VP, Digital Ad Sales, at Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel said it has hired Dan Realson as VP of digital ad sales

Realson had been VP of digital strategy and sales at CNN. He started at FNC this week and reports to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox News and Fox Business Networks.

"With more than 22 years of experience in digital sales, along with an excellent reputation in the industry for his innovation and strategic marketing, Dan is the perfect candidate to help enhance our digital product," Gambelli said. "We look forward to welcoming him to the team,”

At CNN, Realson oversaw the digital ad sales strategy for CNN.com and CNN Money. He was also instrumental in creating a new sales structure that led to maximized coverage and revenue for the network’s websites and digital products.

Before CNN, Realson held posts at Time, NBC Digital and Bloomberg, where he started his career.

“Fox News is the most powerful brand in the industry and I am truly excited to join Marianne and her team, helping design and implement innovative sales strategies across the network’s digital platforms,” Realson said.