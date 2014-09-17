'The Real,' 'Wendy Williams' Have Demo Stories to Tell

After its second day on the air, Warner Bros.’ The Real continued to be a story of demographics.

The show was steady among households, averaging a 0.9 rating/3 share primary-run weighted metered market household average, according to Nielsen Media Research, for both Monday (Sept. 8) and Tuesday (Sept. 9). That’s down 25% from its lead-in and 10% from its year-ago time period average.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, The Real on Tuesday dropped 25% from a 1.0/7 final overnight rating on Monday to a 0.8/5 on Tuesday. That’s also down 25% compared to its lead-in but up 14% compared to last year at this time.

In top markets, The Real is improving the time period in that key demo by 29% in New York, 140% in Los Angeles and 150% in Chicago, according to Warner Bros. Among the younger demos that the show is targeting, The Real is averaging a 0.8 among women 18-34 and women 18-49.

CBS Television Distribution’s Hot Bench, a new panel court show created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, opened on Monday with a 0.7/2 in households. On Tuesday, the show climbed 14% to a 0.8/2. That’s up 14% from last year and even with its lead-in.

Among women 25-54, Hot Bench held steady at a 0.3/2, even with both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages. Hot Bench is cleared on lower-rated stations in top markets.

Entertainment Studios’ Justice with Judge Mablean on Tuesday went from a 0.4/1 in households to a 0.5/2, a 25% gain. That's up 25% from both lead-ins and year-ago time period averages.

Among women 25-54, Judge Mablean averaged a 0.3/2 on both days, tying Hot Bench and up 50% from both its year-ago time period averages and lead-ins, which is a 0.2/2 in both cases.

In its second week, NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira turned in a seven-day 1.3/4 household average, even with year-ago and down 27% from its mainly soap opera lead-in, which is a 1.8/6.

In the women 25-54 demo, Meredith is averaging a 0.5/3, even with year-ago (0.5/4) but off 44% from its lead-in (0.9/6).

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams also has a strong demo story to tell, after opening its sixth season at a 1.5/11 among women 25-54, according to final overnight ratings. That’s up 77% from its lead-in (0.9/7) and up 128% over its year-ago time period average (0.7/5).

That number fell back a bit on Tuesday, dropping 20% to a 1.2/9, but still up 50% from its lead-in (0.8/6) and up 71% from last year at this time.

In households, Wendy Wiliams opened its season with a 1.7/6, up 21% from its lead-in (1.4/5) and up 54% from last year (1.1/4). In top markets, the show is mostly being compared to itself since it remains in the same time period in 13 out of the 14 top markets.

Other syndie vets that have debuted with strong premieres include CTD's Dr. Phil, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, Warner Bros.’ Ellen and NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey.