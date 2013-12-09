'The Real' Sold in More Than 70% of U.S.

Warner Bros.’ new panel talk show, The Real, is now sold in more than 70% of the U.S. for next fall, said Ken Werner, president, and Rick Meril, executive VP and general sales manager of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution on Monday.

“Our traditional station partners have joined the Fox Stations in embracing all of the excitement that is The Real,” said Werner in a statement. “This year, more so than in most, there are limited opportunities for new shows and we are thrilled stations have selected The Real as their choice.”

The Real is hosted by a diverse panel of women including Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Stations from the Cox, Sinclair, Gannett, Local TV, Meredith, Raycom, Media General, Gray, Sunbeam, Griffin and Schurz station groups have bought the show, which was acquired earlier by the Fox Owned Television Stations in major markets.

The Real came to market after a successful four-week test last summer on Fox-owned stations in seven markets, including WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WTTG Washington, D.C., WTXF Philadelphia, KSAZ Phoenix, KRIV Houston and WTVT Tampa.