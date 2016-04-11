'The Real' Renewed for Two More Seasons

Warner Bros.’ The Real has been renewed for seasons three and four in 95% of the country, said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, taking it through the 2017-18 season. That includes the show’s renewal on the Fox Television Stations in a previously announced deal and a weeknight run on BET at 1 a.m. ET/10 pm PT.

“The Real has carved out an impressive home in the daytime space,” said Werner in a statement. “The uniqueness of the series is not in its format, but rather in its hosts, whose individual voices are distinctive and fun and collectively have created a unique destination for conversations that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Besides Fox, groups renewing the show include Sinclair, Hearst, Tribune, Media General, Nexstar, Cox, Gray, Weigel, Sunbeam, Scripps, Raycom, Tegna, Northwest, Meredith, Marshall, Mission, Cordillera, Entravision, Mckinnon and News Press, among others.

Season to date, The Real is averaging a 1.0 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, down 9% from last year. The show is better measured among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, where it’s averaging a 0.8, steady compared to its debut season, and tied with NBCUniversal’s Jerry Springer for eighth place among talk shows.

“We will continue to welcome inspiring guests and produce empowering segments that unapologetically engage our fans like no other talk show out there," said executive producer Rachel Miskowiec, also in a statement.

Early this season, The Real's hosts—Adrienne Bailon, Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley—traveled to the White House in Washington D.C. to interview Michelle Obama.

The Real has been nominated for four Daytime Emmys, including outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show hosts.