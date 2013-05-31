'The Real' Coming to Fox Stations This Summer
The Fox-owned TV stations this summer will be testing The
Real, a panel talk show featuring five women of color under 40, sources
confirmed Friday afternoon.
The panel will be composed of Tia & Tamera's
Tamera Mowry, Braxton Family Values' Tamar Braxton, The Cheetah Girls'
Adrienne Bailon, How Do I Look?'s Jeannie Mai and comedian Loni Love.
The show is likely to premiere on July 8, one week ahead of
the Fox-owned station group's test of a new talker with Kris Jenner, although
that date is not set yet. Fox also has not yet determined in which markets or
time periods the show will air, according to sources, and doesn't know over how
long a period of time they will run it.
Warner Bros.' first-run production arm, Telepictures, is
producing the show.
Deadline.com
first reported this story.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.