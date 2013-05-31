'The Real' Coming to Fox Stations This Summer

The Fox-owned TV stations this summer will be testing The

Real, a panel talk show featuring five women of color under 40, sources

confirmed Friday afternoon.





The panel will be composed of Tia & Tamera's

Tamera Mowry, Braxton Family Values' Tamar Braxton, The Cheetah Girls'

Adrienne Bailon, How Do I Look?'s Jeannie Mai and comedian Loni Love.





The show is likely to premiere on July 8, one week ahead of

the Fox-owned station group's test of a new talker with Kris Jenner, although

that date is not set yet. Fox also has not yet determined in which markets or

time periods the show will air, according to sources, and doesn't know over how

long a period of time they will run it.





Warner Bros.' first-run production arm, Telepictures, is

producing the show.



Deadline.com

first reported this story.