ReachTV Working With Transmit To Create Ads in Live Sports

Streaming network ReachTV said it is working with tech company Transmit to create new advertising formats during live sports events.

Transmit’s technology lets Reach create new in-stream ad inventory, optimize traditional ad breaks and develop more effective ad pods.

It will also help generate revenue while being less disruptive to the viewer’s ad experience, the companies said.

“Partnering with Transmit creates new opportunities for brands to integrate directly into ReachTV’s live broadcasts,” ReachTV CEO Lynwood Bibbens said. “With the fast-approaching return of football and basketball, we are developing exciting ways for advertisers to reach the millions of travelers who watch our live sports broadcasts every day.”

ReachTV is seen in more than 750 venues, 2,400 airport gates and 500,000 hotel rooms in North America.

“By providing real-time management and customization of ad experiences through our platform, ReachTV is now empowered to optimize their holistic ad strategy while also elevating the viewer experience,” Transmit CEO Seth Hittman said. “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of video advertising, offering substantial benefits to publishers, advertisers and viewers alike.”