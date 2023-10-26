Nexstar, ReachTV Ink Distribution Deal for CW Sports, NewsNation

Nexstar Media Group said it extended its distribution deal with ReachTV to include the CW Network’s sports programming and cable news channel NewsNation.

The agreement puts the programming in front of 50 million monthly viewers in hotels and airports.

“Nexstar always looks for ways to extend the distribution of NewsNation and The CW Network to new audiences,” said Dana Zimmer, Nexstar’s president of distribution. “This new partnership with ReachTV enables both of these national networks to deliver their exclusive live content to millions of travelers in hotels and airports across the United States, and provides our advertisers with access to new and even larger audiences.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Acquired by Nexstar in 2022, The CW has been adding sports programming to its weekend lineup this year to boost viewing and revenue.