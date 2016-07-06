Raycom TV Expands Deal With comScore

Related: Hearst Signs Ratings Deal With comScore

Raycom TV and comScore signed a new contract that expands the number of markets in which Raycom stations get ratings data exclusively from comScore to 56.

Raycom now has 33 markets that use comScore’s local TV station ratings as their exclusive source of TV ratings information.

comScore last year agreed to acquire Rentrak, whose local TV audience measurement service competes with ratings leader Nielsen. comScore has increased the number of stations that get its data, but few of them use comScore data exclusively.

"Raycom was an early supporter of Rentrak, now comScore local TV, and we are very happy to continue the expansion of our partnership," said Billy McDowell, VP of research at Raycom. "comScore Local's television measurement services provide us with reliability, stability and helps target the television audiences advertisers need to generate increased sales and profitability."