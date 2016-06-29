Hearst Signs Ratings Deal With comScore

Audience measurement company comScore said it signed a deal to provide ratings for three Hearst Television stations.

Nielsen dominates the national ratings business, but comScore has been signing numerous stations to provide local viewership information. Since acquiring Rentrak last year, comScore is viewed as a potentially formidable challenger to Nielsen.

The Hearst stations getting data from comScore are WISN-TV, Milwaukee and KHBS/KHOG-TV in Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Ark. comScore will also provide data for the D2 digital channel on KHBS/KHOG.

comScore data includes daily rating information plus advanced demographics for automotive and political advertisers to help with ad sales efforts in those categories.

With the Hearst agreement, comScore says it works with 19 of the top 20 local TV groups. Hearst continues to work with NIelsen across its station group.

"We are excited to welcome Hearst Television as a subscriber to comScore's Local TV Service and look forward to working closely with their stations in Milwaukee and Ft. Smith-Fayetteville in providing audience insights that will benefit both them and their clients," said Steve Walsh, comScore executive VP, local television.