Raycom Successfully Renews 12 Retrans Agreements

Raycom Media closed on 12 retransmission agreement renewals with cable operators at the end of 2015. The agreements account for more than 2.3 millions subscribers in more than 30 markets across the country.

“In our experience, over 98% of all retransmission consent negotiations follow this pattern of successful resolution with no interruptions of service for the customer,” said Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media senior VP. “In these cases, negotiations are couched in mutual respect for what each brings to the community, and ultimately the customer and service to the customer comes first. At Raycom Media our goal is to do all we can to avoid disruptions and to continue to deliver the programming our viewers value and count on.”

