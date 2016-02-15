Raycom Media Promotes Three

Lee Coble, director of marketing, for Raycom Media, has been named VP or marketing, charged with developing cross-platform marketing as Raycom remakes itself from a local "broadcast" company to a "local multiplatform content and marketing company."

Jamie Sawyer, director of social media for the company, has been named VP, digital marketing.

In addition, Henry Yates, who has headed up the creation of automotive and health category sales teams, has been named VP of digital revenue.

Raycom owns and/or operators 62 TV stations.