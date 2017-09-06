Raycom Stations Continue on DirecTV

Raycom's 54 TV stations will remain on DBS distributor DIRECTV at least through Sept. 12.



Raycom announced that their existing carriage agreement had been extended for a second time, this time as Hurricane Irma threatens the coastal U.S.



The previous extension, through Sept. 5, was so that DirecTV subs could get the latest local information on Hurricane Harvey, as well as on the relief efforts, which Raycom was contributing to.



“Raycom Media stations are committed to keeping our communities informed and prepared in the days ahead, as Hurricane Irma approaches,” said Raycom President Pat LaPlatney. “We’re pleased that DIRECTV recognized the importance of maintaining that connection between local stations and their viewers a second time and accepted our offer of another extension,” said LaPlatney.



Raycom pointed to a TVB study showing that local TV news was the top source for Hurricane Harvey information.