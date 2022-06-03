‘Raw Travel’ To Offer Ukraine-Focused Special

Syndicated travel program Raw Travel will visit the border of Poland and Ukraine in the coming weeks, and host Robert G. Rose will share what he sees in the special Let Freedom Ring in Ukraine episode that airs July 2-3.

Rose is host and executive producer. He will visit the border with videographer Anastasia Zui, a displaced Ukrainian refugee. The pair hopes to enter Ukraine embedded with the organizations Keep the Kids Learning and Help 4 Ukraine, which were set up to aid Ukrainian children displaced by the war.

"Raw Travel offered valuable context to viewers when filming in Ukraine and the border areas of Russian-occupied Georgia in 2019,” said Rose. “Given our past coverage of Russian aggression's consequences in both Georgia and Ukraine, we feel we can offer a unique perspective. I think we can show a different, potentially more uplifting angle of this tragedy that may inspire people to help the many good folks and organizations helping Ukraine on the ground, long after the raw emotion of Russia's 2022 invasion has subsided, but the need persists."

Season 10 of Raw Travel premieres September 19.

AIM Tell-A Vision Group, founded by Rose, produces Raw Travel. The show’s aim, according to its website, is to feature “socially conscious and authentic travel with a mission to inspire more people to experience the life-changing power of travel, particularly international travel.”

AIM Tell-A-Vision has set up RawTravelGiveBack.com for viewers looking to help Ukrainians. ■