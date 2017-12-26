Ratings for NBA Christmas Games on ABC-ESPN Up 39%

The National Basketball Association’s four Christmas games on ABC and ESPN averaged a 3.9 rating in metered markets, up 39% from last year, when five games were televised.

The fifth game of the NBA’s holiday marathon featured the L.A. Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves on TNT, which drew a 1.1 rating, even with last year’s late game on ESPN,

Altogether, the NBA’s televised Christmas games averaged a 3.4 rating, up 21%.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the New York Knicks at noon ET averaged a 2.4 rating, tying last year, which was the best on ESPN since 2012.



RELATED: NBA and Kia Motors Sign Long-Term Sponsorship Deal

The big Finals rematch between the champions, Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors and LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers drew a 5.5 rating, the fifth highest ever on ABC for Christmas.

ABC drew a 3.7 rating for the Washington Wizards win over the Boston Celtics, up 9% from last year’s Bulls-Spurs game.

The Oklahoma Thunder win over the Houston Rockets on drew a 4.1 rating, the highest for a primetime ABC NBA broadcast since 2003.