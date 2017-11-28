Spurlock, LeBron James Partner on Public School Docuseries

Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets and SpringHill Entertainment, owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, are partnering on a docuseries chronicling James’ efforts to launch a public school for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio. James plays in the NBA and is an accomplished TV producer too. His works include new Starz docuseries Warriors of Liberty City and NBC’s The Wall. James and Carter also produced recently concluded Starz series Survivor’s Remorse.



Related: Starz On Board For Youth Football Docu-Series From LeBron James



The new series will follow James as he opens the I Promise School. According to press materials, “The docuseries will chronicle the first year trials of working within the local public school system to build a unique educational environment for children who are falling behind and fighting uphill battles every day. The series will also highlight the dedicated educators, mentors, and community partners committed to establishing a new approach to education from an early stage and creating an innovative curriculum that not only supports its students, but their entire families as well.”



“Being able to create this school to specifically meet the needs of these kids and their families means everything to me. There are so many kids and families struggling, and we want this school to be a safe, positive place that helps them stay on the right track to earning their educations,” said James. “Having SpringHill Entertainment and an amazing filmmaker like Morgan Spurlock here to document this process is huge. We believe we’re changing the mold with the I Promise School, and we’re excited to have that story be told by people who understand the importance of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Principal photography will begin shortly in Akron.

"What LeBron has accomplished on the court pales in comparison to the lasting effects he is having on the young people of Akron,” said Spurlock. “I am honored to be able to share this journey with him, as well as with parents, fans and teachers around the world."