Starz on Board for Youth Football Docu-Series From LeBron James

Starz is adding four docuseries, offering a close-up of criminal justice, youth sports, fashion and hip-hop, to its programming mix. Those include youth football series Warriors of Liberty City, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Warriors of Liberty City, from Evan Rosenfeld, looks at Liberty City, a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami that cranks out football stars. The series follows a season with the youth football team Liberty City Warriors, which was founded by Luther Campbell, better known as “Uncle Luke” from 2 Live Crew.

Warriors of Liberty City is executive produced by James and Carter for SpringHill Entertainment and Pam Healey and John Hesling for Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. Luther Campbell executive produces too, and Andrew Cohn directs.

Patrick McDonald, VP of original programming at Starz, will oversee the four new docuseries on Starz.



“Unique voices and storytelling are the hallmarks of the Starz programming strategy, and we are proud to announce our investment in these filmmakers and the stories they passionately want to tell,” said Chris Albrecht, Starz president and CEO. “With each project, we will explore and better understand our collective cultural history.”

Wrong Man is a six-part series that looks into the conviction of three people who claim they are innocent. Joe Berlinger, currently behind SundanceTV’s Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, is executive producing and directing. Chris Grant and Drew Buckley of Electus executive produce too, with RadicalMedia’s Justin Wilkes, Dave O’Connor, Jon Doran and Erica Sashin, as well as Ben Silverman.

Wrong Man is produced by Third Eye Motion Picture Company, Electus and RadicalMedia.

In Fashion is an hour-long anthology series that will feature the world’s most compelling fashion designers. Combining biography and documentary storytelling, each episode will delve into the life and work of one designer. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate. Eli Frankel, Andrew Fried and Kelly Cutrone executive produce.

The Field explores hip-hop and socio-political culture through the eyes of a city’s most prolific characters. According to Starz, “It’s a series that showcases the hustle and determination of each city’s most iconic artists. It’s about their desire to rise out from their community but to never forget the place where they came from.”

Worldstar Hip Hop and Mass Appeal are behind The Field. It is executive produced by Worldstar's Javier Sang and Ed Dwyer, along with Sacha Jenkins and Peter Bittenbender of Mass Appeal, with Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment. Mandon Lovett and Jenkins are directing.