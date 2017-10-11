‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Comes to End on Starz

Survivor’s Remorse will end when the current, and fourth, season wraps on Starz. The season—and series—finale airs on Starz Oct. 15.

The series is about Cam Calloway, played by Jessie T. Usher, who signs a giant contract with a professional basketball team and deals with the issues it raises among his family.

Mike O’Malley is the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Other exec producers include Tom Werner, hoops star LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment, Paul Wachter, Victor Levin and Hilton Smith.



“We have been fortunate to work with incredible talents like Mike O’Malley, the executive producers and our cast on this very special show for four seasons. While this may be the end of The Calloways' story, we do believe that the themes Survivor’s Remorse confronted over the seasons, through a unique mix of humor and sober observation, will be appreciated for the insightful, heartfelt way they were addressed," said Starz in a statement. "We are proud of the show.”



Season three, with the show moving to Sunday nights, averaged 2.9 million viewers.

The cast includes RonReaco Lee, Erica Ash, Teyonah Parris and Tichina Arnold.