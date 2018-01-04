Ramsey Returns to Tegna as GM of WFAA in Dallas

Tegna named Brad Ramsey as president and general manger of WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.

Ramsey replaces Michael Devlin, who had announced plans to retire. Devlin will stay at WFAA through early February to help ensure a smooth transition.

Heading WFAA marks a return to Tegna for Ramsey, who had been VP of business strategy for The Center for Sales Strategy, a consultancy which had Tegna as a client.

Before that, Ramsey had been VP of sales for Tegna and president and general manger of WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Va.

Brad is a well-respected industry veteran who knows Tegna and WFAA well. He understands the connection WFAA has to its audience, customers and community,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and chief operating officer, media operations at Tegna. “Brad will continue to build on the great work Mike and the WFAA team are doing to embrace innovation, connect with our audiences and increase engagement on all devices. We’re excited to welcome Brad back into the Tegna family.”

Before joining Tegna, Ramsey was VP and general manager of WAV-WVAW-WAHU in Charlottesville, Va.