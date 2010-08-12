Radio Deejays To Help Host 'Live'

Viewers of Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly voted, and here are the four lucky women of radio who will be guest-hosting the show next week while Kelly Ripa takes a vacation.

Jayde Donovan of Orlando's XL 106.7

Jenn Hobby of Atlanta's Q100

Kristin Cruz of Los Angeles' KOST 103.5 and

Shannon Murphy of Detroit's Channel 955

Each woman, who was nominated by fans and then selected after a careful winnowing-down process and fan vote, will get one day on the air to co-host the show with Regis Philbin, who Live Executive Producer Michael Gelman calls "the master of live TV."

The guest hosts will sit in Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20.