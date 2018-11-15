Radio Added to Nielsen Media Impact Cross-Platform Planning

Nielsen Thursday said that users of its Nielsen Media Impact tool will be able to incorporate radio as the plan and optimize national and local advertising campaigns.

Using data from Nielsen’s National Regional Database, advertisers will be able to better understand the value of radio in their campaigns and understand campaign reach, frequency and duplication within advanced audience segments when the medium is deployed.

“Having radio data incorporated into Nielsen Media Impact fills a clear need we have heard from the market,” said Jay Nielsen, VP, product leadership, Nielsen. “This enables clients to understand a more complete picture around advertising efficiencies across the media that consumers spend time with the most.”

The data being used by Nielsen Media Impact comes from Nielsen’s Total Media Fusion, which incorporates the granular respondent-level data from Nielsen measurement panels along with census calibration.

Total Media Fusion incorporates the following data: TV, radio, VOD, SVOD, mobile, tablet, desktop, print, cinema and digital place-based media. That means it can provide de-duplicated insights for making cross-platform decisions about where and when to engage audiences with advertising, Nielsen said.

“As the leading audio company in America with over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners on broadcast radio alone, we believe that including radio in Nielsen’s Media Impact offers a needed resource, enabling true comprehensive, cross-platform and cost-effective media plans for our national clients,” said Brian Kaminsky, president of revenue and data operations at iHeartMedia.

Earlier this year, Nielsen launched Local Nielsen Media Impact, a local planning and optimization tool available in the 25 DMAs with Local People Meter data, which included radio listening from the PPMs in those markets.