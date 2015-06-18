Rachel Miskowiec Named Executive Producer of ‘The Real’

Rachel Miskowiec has been named the new executive producer of Warner Bros.’ daytime talk show The Real, said Donna Redier Linsk, executive VP, business operations and programming for Telepictures, Warner Bros.’ first-run programming arm, on Thursday.

Miskowiec comes to the show after serving as executive producer of the 8 a.m. hour of ABC’s Good Morning America. She succeeds SallyAnn Salsano as executive producer of The Real.

“[Rachel’s] impressive track record developing and producing award-winning and iconic daytime talk and news programming make her the perfect choice to lead our team going forward," said Redier Linsk in a statement. “It’s great to have Rachel back in the Telepictures family, and we look forward to her successfully building upon the momentum The Real has established.”

“I am delighted to be returning to Telepictures, and I can’t wait to begin working with the powerhouse women of The Real,” said Miskowiec, also in a statement. “Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon are a bold and distinctive team with great chemistry, and their honest, direct approach has struck a chord with viewers. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established in season one.”

The Real premiered last fall in syndication after airing in a successful summer test on the Fox stations during the previous summer. Season-to-date, the hour-long talk show is averaging a 1.1 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, tying NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira. Among the younger female demographics the show targets, it’s averaging a 0.8 among women 18-49 and women 25-54. Among women 18-49, The Real ties NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, while among women 25-54, it ties NBCU’s Jerry Springer.

Miskowiec previously worked with Telepictures on a number of series, including serving as executive producer of The Tyra Banks Show for five seasons. She also was executive producer of Telepictures’ Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers as well as the six-week summer preview of Bethenny in 2012, after having been part of the team that helped to develop both programs. She then went on to Disney/ABC to serve as executive producer of Katie Couric’s syndicated talk program Katie.

Miskowiec began her producing career at Sony Pictures Television, working for eight seasons on the original The Ricki Lake Show and rising to senior supervising producer. She also worked on Life & Style as supervising producer, before serving as senior supervising producer on court program Judge Hatchett for four seasons, among other projects.

Miskowiec graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of arts degree in theatre.