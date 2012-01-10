'Rachael Ray' Reupped for Two More Seasons

CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray has been renewed for two more years, taking the show through the 2013-14 television season, said Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales, on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

"Rachael Ray has been a solid performer in stations' lineups and has had a recent surge in ratings. We're thrilled to be taking the show through eight seasons," DiSalvo said in a statement.

Renewing station groups include ABC, CBS, Gannett, Cox, Meredith, Media General, Post-Newsweek, Hearst, Allbritton, Lin, Scripps and others.

Rachael Ray, which won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show in 2008 and 2009, debuted in 2006, and marked the highest-rated talk premiere since CTD and Harpo spun Dr. Phil out of Oprah in 2002. In the week ending Christmas Day, the last for which national ratings are available, the show averaged a 1.7 live plus same day household rating, a season high for the program.

Rachael Ray is distributed and produced by CTD in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment. Janet Annino and Joseph Freed are executive producers.