'Rachael Ray' Celebrates Female Artists With #WallsbyWomen

Daytime talk show Rachael Ray will celebrate women with its “Walls by Women” art series during the show’s 13th season.

The series aims to amplify the voice of female artists, who are often underrepresented in art discourse. According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts as cited in The Guardian, work by women artists makes up only three to five percent of major permanent collections in the U.S. and Europe. Ray and her team created this series was created to help shine a light on female artists from New York City and the Tri-State area.

During the season, the work will be featured on the walls of the show’s audience holding area. Visitors to the show can check out the art and take selfies in front of the pieces.

New York City-based artist Leah Tinari created the first piece in the “Walls By Women” series. Her work, “Limitless,” is inspired by her forthcoming book of the same name, and features portraits of 14 inspirational American-born women, including Serena Williams, Aretha Franklin, Lucille Ball, Chloe Kim, and Ray.

“I’ve been inspired by so many women in my life, starting with my mother,” said Ray in a statement. “I’m excited that our ‘Walls by Women’ series offers a platform to these incredibly talented female artists, but also gives our audience members a piece to engage with, learn from and be inspired by.”

“Limitless” will be on display until Nov. 1. Installation dates for works by future artists – renowned graffiti artist Lady Pink; Queens-based chalk artist Caryn Cast; and pop-art-inspired street artist Indie 184 – will be announced at a later date.

For more information on being part of Rachael Ray’s audience and seeing the work, please visit RachaelRayShow.com, and check out the #WallsByWomen hashtag on Instagram.