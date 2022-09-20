QVC Plus, HSN Plus Streaming Service Launches on Samsung TVs

Qurate Retail Group said its QVC Plus and HSN Plus combined streaming service has launched on Samsung Smart TVs.

The app offers the only streaming shopping service on Samsung Smart TVs that lets viewers complete purchases and provides multiple live channels — QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2 — and video-on-demand.

“Our QVC Plus and HSN Plus streaming experience is our most complete live-stream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that makes it easy to peruse, discover and shop great finds,” said David Apostolico, senior VP, platform strategy, development & Distribution, v-Commerce Ventures at Qurate. “We already have many fans enjoying our content via popular FAST platform, Samsung TV Plus. Now, Samsung Smart TV users can also shop and enjoy using our app, with original streaming content they’ll love. We look forward to offering our customers this new way to engage with us via millions of Samsung devices and welcoming new customers on Samsung Smart TVs.”

Qurate Retail has been looking to expand the reach of its original v-commerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC Plus and HSN Plus streaming experience is part of v-Commerce Ventures, a new business unit designed to accelerate Qurate Retail ownership of digital live streaming shopping.

Programs available through the app include Cooking With Curtis, with Michelin Star Chef Curtis Stone; Total Look, which shows shoppers how to style a single apparel piece in three different ways; and QVC en Español, a collection of QVC’s first-ever Spanish-language shows. ■