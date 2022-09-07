Qurate Retail Hires Soumya Sriraman From Amazon To Boost QVC Streaming

Qurate Retail Group, parent of TV shopping channels QVC and HSN, said it hired Soumya Sriraman as president of streaming as the company looks to build its streaming commerce business.

Sriraman, previously head of Prime Video Channels at Amazon, joins Qurate Retail as it executes its Project Athens, a three-year turnaround plan designed to stabilize its core businesses and expand the $8.3 billion in vCommerce revenue generated by its streaming operations.

Stacy Bowe (Image credit: Qurate Retail Group)

The company also named Stacy Bowe chief merchandising officer, QVC U.S. Bowe held senior merchandising positions at G-III Apparel Group and Macy’s.

“These appointments reflect Qurate Retail Group’s ability to attract the most accomplished and ambitious executive talent in retail,” said Qurate Retail CEO David Rawlinson. “Our vCommerce teams – QVC, HSN and vCommerce Ventures – are disrupting video shopping and we believe we have a right to win in this growing industry. In addition, we are accelerating the pace of change within Qurate Retail Group through Project Athens, our turnaround plan, which touches nearly every facet of our business. We’re pleased to welcome Soumya and Stacy to our team.”

In her newly created post, Sriraman will head Qurate Retail's streaming commerce businesses including QVC Plus and HSN Plus, as well as the networks' presence on digital livestreaming TV.

Reporting to Mary Campbell, president of vCommerce Ventures at Qurate effective Wednesday, she is expected to expand the staff of the company's streaming unit, the company said.

Before Amazon, she was founding CEO of the BritBox SVOD service. Previously she held positions with BBC Studios, Tartan, Vivendi Universal, Warner Bros. and Universal Studios.

Bowe will oversee QVC's Buying, Planning & Programming organization and will lead QVC's Design Development & Global Sourcing unit, an in-house agency that brings new brands, products and concepts to life in apparel, accessories, outerwear and home décor

Effective Thursday, Bowe reports to Mike Fitzharris, president of QVC U.S. ■