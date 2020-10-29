Amazon Poaches BritBox CEO Sriraman to Lead Channels Biz

Soumya Sriraman, who departed as president and CEO of SVOD service BritBox earlier in October, has been tapped by Amazon to lead its Prime Video Channels business.

Amazon for several years has offered its Prime members the option of subscribing, in the Prime Video app, to third-party streaming services including HBO, Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus … and BritBox. The Amazon Prime Video Channels model now accounts for a significant share—in fact, a majority—of subscribers for many streaming services, which cede the ability to directly bill and collect customer data, in addition to a portion of their platform revenue, to Amazon.

Sriraman replaces Daniel Brown, who was repositioned within the Amazon empire in September. Brown is now listed as director of product technology and video advertising for Amazon

Notably, Kathy Payne, a veteran cable industry executive who had served as head of content acquisition and management for Prime Video Channels, also appears to have left the company.

Prior to joining BritBox in early 2017, Sriraman served as executive VP of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios, the company that jointly launched BritBox with ITV.

Souyma departed the New York-based BritBox shortly after the company announced the reaching of the 1.5 million subscriber benchmark.

Last week, BritBox announced the promotion of Emily Powers to executive VP and head of BritBox North America.

BritBox, which focuses on UK content, is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. It has plans to expand to 25 countries later this year.