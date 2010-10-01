QVC Launches in Italy
QVC Italy went live on Oct. 1 in Italy with
distribution to over 18 million homes via the local digital terrestrial
platform, the dominant DTH provider Sky Italia and TiVu Sat platform. The
launch boosts the home shopping network's global reach to about 200 million
homes.
"Our track record of success in the U.S., United
Kingdom, Germany and Japan proves our business model can cross borders and gives
us confidence that Italy is the ideal choice as our next market," said Mike
George, president and CEO of QVC, in a prepared statement.
"Italian maybe a new international language for QVC
but shopping is the international language," he added.
The channel will be run out of a new Milan
headquarters, which includes administrative offices, a full HD broadcast studio
and a call center.
