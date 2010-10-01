QVC Launches in Italy

QVC Italy went live on Oct. 1 in Italy with

distribution to over 18 million homes via the local digital terrestrial

platform, the dominant DTH provider Sky Italia and TiVu Sat platform. The

launch boosts the home shopping network's global reach to about 200 million

homes.

"Our track record of success in the U.S., United

Kingdom, Germany and Japan proves our business model can cross borders and gives

us confidence that Italy is the ideal choice as our next market," said Mike

George, president and CEO of QVC, in a prepared statement.

"Italian maybe a new international language for QVC

but shopping is the international language," he added.

The channel will be run out of a new Milan

headquarters, which includes administrative offices, a full HD broadcast studio

and a call center.