Quinta Brunson to Host ‘SNL’ April 1

Quinta Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary, hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time April 1. Lil Yachty is the musical guest that night for the first time.

Besides the show creator, Brunson is executive producer, writer and star of Abbott Elementary on ABC.

Lil Yacht’s latest album is called Let’s Start Here.

Molly Shannon hosts SNL for the second time April 8. She’s in the movie A Good Person and is on the HBO Max show The Other Two. She has a memoir called Hello, Molly!

Shannon was an SNL cast member from 1995 to 2001.

Jonas Brothers are the musical guest April 8, their third time on the show. Their new album, The Album, comes out May 12.

Ana de Armas will host SNL for the first time April 15. De Armas stars in Ghosted, premiering April 21 on Apple TV Plus. Her movie work includes Blonde, No Time to Die and Knives Out.

Karol G will make her first appearance as musical guest. Her newest album is called “Mañana Será Bonito.”

Airing on NBC, Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■