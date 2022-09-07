Quinta Brunson, Sharon Horgan Lined Up for New Yorker Festival

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, will speak at the New Yorker Festival (opens in new tab) Saturday, October 8. She will be interviewed by New Yorker staff writer Doreen St. Felix.

The New Yorker Festival happens October 7-9 in New York. Aubrey Plaza, star of Little Demon on FXX, appears Friday, October 7, as do Hasan Minhaj, creator of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and Phoebe Robinson, creator of HBO’s 2 Dope Queens and Freeform’s Everything’s Trash.

Among the stars of TV appearing at the festival, Jerrod Carmichael turns up October 8 and Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon speak on the same day.

Sharon Horgan, creator of Bad Sisters on Apple TV Plus, will speak Sunday, October 9. Horgan’s credits include Catastrophe on Prime Video.

Other boldface names to appear at the fest include Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Events happen at a variety of venues around New York. ■