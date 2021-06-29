Quibi’s Demi Lovato Talk Show Launches July 30 on Roku Channel

The Demi Lovato Show, one of the shows from failed short-form mobile service Quibi acquired by Roku, will start appearing on The Roku Channel on July 30.

Roku is calling the Quibi shows “Roku Originals.” The streaming company claims that the first batch of Quibi shows it began streaming are getting a lot of viewership, but it hasn’t disclosed precise figures.

Episodes of The Demi Lovato Show will feature a guest and cover topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and interplanetary visitors, the company said.

The guests will be identified at a later date.