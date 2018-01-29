Quest Diginet Launching On Tegna Stations Monday

Cooper Media expects to launch its new adventure-oriented digital broadcast network Quest at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Quest will be carried initially on secondary signals of 29 Tegna stations. Tegna acquired a stake in the network as part of its distribution agreement.



In February, Quest will be added on 12 addition stations owned by Univision and Nexstar.



The network expects to cover 55% of the U.S. by the end of the first quarter. It says that makes it one of the fastest multi-cast launches ever.

Programming on Quest features factual entertainment and reality shows. Early titles include Modern Marvels, Storm Chasers, Swamp Loggers, Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads and Auction Kings.

The network is headed by former Nation Geographic Channel executive Steve Schiffman, who is president of Cooper Media, which also owns another multicast outlet, The Justice Network.

The Quest website tells viewers if the network is available in their market.