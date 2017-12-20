Univision Stations to Carry New Quest Diginet

Univision Communications’ stations will help launch Quest, a new digital broadcast network being created by Cooper Media.

Cooper last month announced plans to launch Quest in the first quarter of 2018 with Tegna, whose stations will also carry the network on secondary broadcast channels. Quest is getting a stake in the new network.

Quest now says it will launch in 50% of broadcast home. Univision will carry the network in markets including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, Fresno, Bakersfield and Albuquerque.

Univision could add additional markets in 2019.

Last year, Univision stations started carrying Cooper Media’s Justice Network.

“Cooper Media has been a great strategic partner for Univision and we are pleased to expand our partnership with the addition of Quest. The new diginet provides audiences with compelling over-the-air content to audiences across the country,” said John W. Eck, Univision’s chief local media officer.

“As the multicast environment continues to evolve and viewers seek new choices, Quest will fill a deep need in over-the-air factual entertainment programming,” said Steve Schiffman, CEO of Cooper Media. “Univision’s commitment to quality, diversified programming and its spirit of innovation in the rapidly evolving broadcast space makes it an ideal partner for a network like Quest.”